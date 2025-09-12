Sony confirmed that it fired Sucker Punch and Ghost of Yotei developer Drew Harrison after she celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

In a statement issued to Kotaku, Sony confirmed Harrison was fired, but did not provide any other additional information, “Drew Harrison is no longer an employee of Sucker Punch Productions.”

The firing comes after Harrison celebrated Kirk’s assassination by first reposting Rock Paper Shotgun co-creator and Kotaku writer John Walker’s post. He wrote, “He died doing what he loved: Being a transphobic, racist bigot.”

Harrison then posted her own commentary, “I hope the shooter’s name is Mario so that Luigi knows his bro got his back.” It’s a clear reference to accused assassin Luigi Mangione who has been charged with shooting and killing Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

In follow-up posts, Harrison attempted to play coy about the reference to Mangione. She wrote, “Some of y’all have never heard of the critically acclaimed Mario Bros franchise by Nintendo & it shows.”

In another she added, “Maybe instead of emailing people’s employers y’all should be emailing your reps & demand gun control immediately.”

Harrison appeared to confirm she was fired on September 11th writing, “If standing up against fascism is what cost me my dream job I held for 10 years, I would do it again 100x stronger”

