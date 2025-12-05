Sony is reportedly developing a new Men In Black movie that it hopes to pitch to Will Smith.

Justin Kroll at Deadline reports Chris Bremner is writing the script for the new film and the idea is to pitch it to Will Smith in the hopes that he will board it and reprise his role as Agent J.

However, it is unclear what role Smith’s character might play and whether he will be in a mentor role, a passing of the torch role, or be the leading man.

Kroll made clear that Smith is currently not attached to the project and won’t commit to it until he reads the script.

Bremner previously worked on the Bad Boys franchise reboot. He wrote the screenplays for Bad Boys for Life and wrote the most recent film Bad Boys: Ride or Die. He also wrote the screenplay The Man from Toronto.

The Men In Black franchise has been dormant since 2019 when Sony released Men in Black: International. The film starred Chris Hemsowrth and Tessa Thompson as well as Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Liam Neeson, and Emma Thompson.

The movie bombed at the box office only grossing $254.3 million globally with only $80 million coming from the domestic box office. The movie had a reported production budget of $110 million.

