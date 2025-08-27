Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
7m

Anti-communist. Interesting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
2h

Pagans and their worship and continual push of vengeance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture