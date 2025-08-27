Sony Pictures released its first trailer for its revenge thriller Sisu: Road to Revenge.

Sisu: Road to Revenge stars Stephen Lang and Jorma Tommila and is directed and written by Jalmari Helander. The film follows Tommila’s Aatami Korpi as he returns to the house where his family was brutally murdered. He dismantles it, loads it on his truck, and seeks out a location to rebuild it in order to honor his family.

However, Stephen Lang’s Red Army commander, who killed Korpi’s family, returns to finish the job and kill him too. A chase across the country ensues as the two fight to the death.

The film arrives in theaters on November 21, 2025.

The first film, which arrived in theaters back in 2023 grossed $7.2 million domestically and another $3.8 million internationally for a global gross of $11 million. It added another $4.1 million in domestic DVD and Blu-ray sales. It had an estimated production budget of $6.5 million.

NEXT: RUMOR: Kevin Feige Views Deadpool & Wolverine Success As Threat To His MCU Control