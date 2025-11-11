Sony touted the sales success of its Ghost of Yotei game and revealed the game sold 3.3 million units since it was released in October.

In its second quarter financial report, the company stated, “Ghost of Yōtei surpassed 3.3 million units sold globally as of November 2nd, becoming a major hit like its predecessor.”

The game was released on October 2, 2025 exclusive to the PlayStation 5. Thus the 3.3 million mark came at about a month after the game was released.

For comparison, Sony announced that its predecessor Ghost of Tsushima had sold 2.4 million units in its first three days of sales and the game had become its “fastest selling first-party original IP” back in July 2020.

However, the pace of sales cooled off, but it still sold more than 5 million copies by November 2020 about 4 months after the game had released. PlayStation’s Herman Hulst shared, “Ghost of Tsushima is our fastest-selling first party original PS4 game with more than 5 million copies sold since its debut in July. What an incredible achievement by Sucker Punch Productions.”

In September 2024 it was reported that the game had sold over 13 million copies by The New York Times.

This means that Ghost of Yotei has achieved 66% of Tsushima’s 4-month total in about a month. And it has done so despite a smaller PlayStation 5 install base. Sony has only sold approximately 84 million PlayStation 5s so far compared to over 110 million PlayStation 4s in 2020. Additionally, the game has a $10 higher price point selling at $70 instead of $60 like Tsushima.

For a basic revenue calculation, Yotei is only about $70 million behind the 4-month mark that Tsushima set at $300 million. That means in order to match Tsushima’s 4-month benchmark Yotei needs to sell just 1 million more units and has 3 months to do so. That means they need to sell around an average of 11,000 units per day to hit that mark. It is definitely doable given the upcoming Christmas season.

