Actress Sophie Turner, who is playing Lara Croft in Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming Tomb Raider series, indicated the series will be feminist as the company revealed the show’s full cast.

In a press release, Amazon revealed two sets of cast members describing the first three as “canon roles from the Tomb Raider video game franchise.” They include:

Martin Bobb-Semple as Zip, Lara Croft’s long-standing tech support and friend;

Jason Isaacs as Atlas DeMornay, Lara’s uncle;

Bill Paterson as Winston, the long-standing Croft family butler.

The second group of cast members includes:

Jack Bannon as Gerry, Lara’s personal pilot and snack collector;

John Heffernan as David, an exhausted government official who finds himself tangled in Lara’s unusual world;

Celia Imrie as Francine, the Head of Advancement at the British Museum, focused solely on raising funds and glasses of champagne;

Paterson Joseph as Thomas Warner, a senior government official brought in to clean up an almighty mess;

Sasha Luss as Sasha, a fierce, deeply competitive new adversary of Lara’s;

Juliette Motamed as Georgia, a devoted, by-the-books curator at the British Museum, dedicated to the ‘proper’ preservation of history;

Sigourney Weaver as Evelyn Wallis, a mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara’s talents.

August Wittgenstein as Lukas, an illegal raider who shares history with Lara in more ways than one.

As part of this press release, Amazon included a quote from Turner: “I’ve been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male dominated world. She’s a fierce female role model!”

The series is being helmed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She is the creator, writer, executive and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge. Hodge is also the co-showrunner and executive producer.

Jonathan Van Tulleken is the show’s director and executive producer.

