Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that Sophie Turner will play Lara Croft in its upcoming Tomb Raider series that is being helmed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Waller-Bridge made the announcement stating, “I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team. It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out — Croft is coming.”

Turner also added, “I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft. She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many — and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking.”

Waller-Bridge is handling writing, creating, and showrunning duties although she’ll share showrunning duties with Chad Hodge. Also part of the production team is Jonathan Van Tulleken who will direct and executive produce.

This Tomb Raider series was originally announced back in May 2024 with a press release stating, “Today, at its inaugural upfront presentation, Prime Video announced that it has ordered a Tomb Raider series with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) set as writer and executive producer. The series is based on the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.”

It added, “The project comes as part of a deal between Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios, originating through dj2’s first-look deal with the studio, to develop additional Tomb Raider stories into series and films. Tomb Raider will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.”

Waller-Bridge commented on the announcement at the time, “If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators.”

She added, “Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all.”

NEXT: Zoë Kravitz Wishes "Super Homophobic Jokes" Stayed In The '90s