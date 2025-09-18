Just as I’m writing this roundup, the news broke that Jimmy Kimmel is now out at ABC because of his terrible comments on Charlie Kirk. Now with Colbert gone as well, it looks like the leftist late-night TV market is finally gone, which is a good thing. I know John will write a fantastic article on it tomorrow morning :)
Comics
Disney Invests in Digital Future with WEBTOON Platform Deal
Disney has officially signaled the death of traditional comic book retail with its massive investment in WEBTOON Entertainment to create a dedicated digital comics platform. The move consolidates over 35,000 Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, Pixar, and 20th Century Studios comics into a single subscription service, bypassing comic book stores entirely.
Movies & TV
Bug Hall Explains Why He Believes Film Is Objectively Evil
Bug Hall, who played Alfalfa in The Little Rascals and executive produced and wrote Netflix's A Tale Dark & Grimm, explains why he believes film and TV is "objectively evil."
Culture
YouTube's Algorithm Apocalypse: Platform-Wide Creator Devastation Is Not Just Due To Political Bias
YouTube's recent algorithm changes have decimated creator viewership across the platform, with channels reporting drops of 25-90% in what appears to be a calculated move to slash revenue sharing rather than targeted political censorship like we originally thought. The crisis has affected creators from gaming to tech reviews as more creators are beginning to complain about how their businesses are getting destroyed by YouTube’s changes.