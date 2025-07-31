Earlier this week, South Park made yet more controversy by revealing that Cartman would be a stand-in for Charlie Kirk in the next episode of the new season, one that’s already been pushing anti-Trump narratives to an extreme. Now, the episode has been delayed by a week, and media rumors are that the backlash of episode one is to blame, as they’re making changes.

The season 27 premiere of South Park was a giant Trump derangement fest, attacking Christians as “the new woke” and generally being unfunny as they simply made crude sex jokes about the President that had pretty much no commentary to them. They also leaned into the lie that Stephen Colbert was canceled because of President Trump and not his low ratings, ironic, as they did so on the exact same network Colbert was on.

This came after it was revealed that the South Park creators just sold their property for $1.5 billion to Paramount in an ultimate sellout deal, perhaps coloring why they’ve changed their tune on wokeness and have taken a turn to anti-Christianity lately.