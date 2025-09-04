South Park Forgets To Be Funny Again In "Trump Is F***ing Satan" Episode
At its peak, South Park made points about society, policy, etc., but while they make a set up in the new episode that appears as if it’s going to make a point about young girls being manipulated by TikTok, they forget to have any kind of real payoff and viewers are set to roll their eyes for 30 minutes as they merely say “Trump is f***ing Satan” over and over.
