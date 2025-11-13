South Park Hits New Low Depicting Trump On Vance Sex And Child Sexual Acts
South Park has always been a show of “what can we get away with,” but there comes a point where it’s simply about being crass and Trump-deranged, and it loses the humor. Since their sale to Paramount for over a billion dollars, they’ve become that, and the most recent episode depicts children in sexual acts with adults, as well as showing President Trump engaging in sex with Vice President J.D. Vance.
