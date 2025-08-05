Spider-Man: Brand New Day producer Amy Pascal shared some details about the upcoming film including what the film’s themes are.

In an interview with Deadline’s Pete Hammond, Pascal revealed what the film will be about, “Well, we have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker and he was going to focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard. So that’s what the movie is about.”

Specific plot details have not been revealed, but there have been numerous reports regarding the film’s casting. Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink has joined the film in a mysterious role. Jon Bernthal will be reprising his role as Frank Castle aka Punisher and Mark Ruffalo is in talks to reprise his role as Bruce Banner aka the Incredible Hulk. Michael Mando is also expected to return to his role as Scorpion.

The film is being written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The duo wrote the three previous Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland.

Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is directing the film.

What do you make of Pascal’s comments about the film’s theme?

