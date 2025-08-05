Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
37mEdited

Take a look at the youtube splash of Amy Pascal in the text of the article.

I'm telling you, that's Andy Pascal. or Adam.

Note the trapezoids. Women generally don't have them.

Note the strong jaw. Women generally don't have them.

Note the level of the clavicles. Women's clavicles angle downward.

The point? This is far, far more prevalent in H-wood than you can believe.

Your favorite actress? You might be embarrassed you had thoughts of "her."

Just saying.

WHY? Baal. Molech. Where do you think trans comes from? Just a made-up sexual "deviation?"

Do you really want to know the truth? Probably not.

Far more prevalent in H-wood than you want to believe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture