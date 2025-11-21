I’ve been super sick so no stream tonight, but at the same time it’s been an amazing couple of days in the sci-fi world with Stargate getting a confirmed new show with the classic writers involved, and on top of it, my insider says Alex Kurtzman is out at Star Trek, which may be the biggest scoop of my career if his information pans out.

