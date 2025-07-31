Square Enix revealed the first trailer for one of its next RPGs, Octopath Traveler 0, during today’s Nintendo Direct.

As seen in the trailer below, the game returns players to the realm of Orsterra. It begins in the town of Wishvale, but eventually gets completely destroyed. Players take on the role of their own customized protagonist who sets off on a journey of revenge while also working to rebuild his hometown.

In a blog post, Square Enix shared that the character customization for the protagonist includes appearance, voice, motion, and even his favorite food.

The rebuilding of Wishvale is done by discovering various resourced throughout the world that you use to create various buildings and decorations that you can place throughout the town and lead people back to their home.

The series’ turn-based combat ‘Break and Boost’ battle system returns. Players must exploit enemies weaknesses to remove their shield points. Once these have been reduced to zero, foes are stunned and take increased damage.

In order, to more effectively break enemy shields, players earn Boost Points (BP). These points can be used in a number of different ways including multiple attacks, boosting a single hit, as well as increasing the effectiveness or duration of abilities.

Additionally, this game features an increased party size of 8 characters with both a vanguard (front row) and rearguard (back row). Each of the rows have their own BPs and characters can switch between rows to bring a character to the front to do big damage or send them to the back to protect them.

Square Enix does confirm that this new game is heavily inspired by the Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent mobile game sharing that it “reworks it to add new story content and streamlines the overall story for a more compelling experience.”

However, the company also added that this game does feature “a new script with entirely new narrative elements, including new backstories for playable characters, as well voice acting that brings the many twists and turns home more effectively.”

The game features more than 30 characters that players can recruit and interact with through the series signature Path Actions feature.

Producer Hirohito Suzuki cshared that the game’s theme is “Embark on an adventure of your own creation.”

He explained, “You create your own character from scratch in the character creator, and your journey is about rebuilding your destroyed hometown from nothing. The name OCTOPATH TRAVELER 0 conveys the idea that you're undertaking a journey of your own making.”

“…Whether you've played the first game in the series, OCTOPATH TRAVELER: Champions of the Continent, or even neither, we’ve packed this game with original experiences that can be enjoyed by anyone! I look forward to players experiencing this new story for themselves,” he concluded.

The game will be available on the Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows on December 4, 2025. Physical edition for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 versions of the game are available to pre-order now with digital editions becoming available at a later date.

