Star Trek Actor Anson Mount Mocks Christians By Calling Christmas "A Pagan Festival"
Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, gets a perverse joy out of attacking Christians and conservatives on social media like so many other Hollywood actors. Now, he’s come at the Christmas holiday spouting the anti-Christian propaganda that Christmas is somehow a “pagan holiday.”
Since the third election victory of Donald Trump in 2024, Anson Mount has been increasingly hostile on social media to conservatives and Christians. In 2024, he infamously said “F*** off” to a post where someone was telling Hollywood to stop alienating half of the audience of America.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.