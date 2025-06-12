Star Trek actor George Takei has become one of the worst political propaganda accounts online, spouting angry, hateful rhetoric at all Republicans over the last decade, but nothing has him more unhinged than President Trump. Now he’s taken to the L.A. Times to call him a “Klingon President” in an attempt to insult our democracy.

There was once that George Takei was best known for being Hikaru Sulu on Star Trek, but in recent years, he’s been an angry political activist online. Early in the 2000s, he became an influencer whose account grew to millions of followers on Facebook, mostly posting funny memes and silly news stories he would find until he took a hard political turn.

About seven years ago, he admitted to the fact that he would get paid to post certain content, often more than the authors of articles themselves, something that generated quite a scandal until the audience forgot about it. It appears that increasingly that online influencers are paid for their content.

This makes sense as you see the quick turns of accounts like Takei’s, Mark Hamill's, and Stephen King's to forsake all of their work and act as mouthpieces of Democratic Party propaganda online. Between the three of them, they present an angry, bitter old narrative against America that only makes sense as an account if they are on the dole for substantial amounts of money.

Takei has a new biography out, and because of this, he’s taken to the media to complain about Trump and America in a new interview with the L.A. Times. Here, he’s gone so far as to call Donald Trump a Klingon.