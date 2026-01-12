Star Trek fans are already nervous about Starfleet Academy, as the first episodes are set to premiere this week, and actor Robert Picardo made a bizarre flurry of tweets over the weekend before the premiere, confirming some of fans’ worst fears about the show.

Ever since Starfleet Academy was announced, the fan reaction was tepid at best. This was a concept of injecting teen drama into Star Trek to find a “youth audience” that’s been circulating for decades, but never was greenlit until now under Alex Kurtzman and Secret Hideout’s tenure running the Star Trek franchise.