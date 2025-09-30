Actor Tim Russ, who played Tuvok in Star Trek: Voyager, claims that President Donald Trump’s administration is fascist and is planning to throw anyone who protests it into prison.

Russ stated on X, “Head ups folks! They are literally planning to throw anyone who protests against the current Nazi regime in prison. Classic fascist authoritarianism. But don’t take my word for it:”

He then shared a screenshot from Chris Hedge’s article on CounterCurrents.org titled “Trump’s War on America.” The excerpt states, “The most ominous warning to date from our homegrown fascists is the latest Presidential memo, ‘Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence.’ It accuses any critic of law enforcement, (ICE), the American empire, capitalism, the Christian right, the persecution of immigrants and those that decry discrimination based on race and gender, as well as those who question white, male patriarchy, described as ‘traditional American views on family, religion, and morality,’ of fomenting ‘violent revolution.’”

If one reads the memo, it instructs the National Joint Terrorism Task Force to “coordinate and supervise a comprehensive national strategy to investigate, prosecute, and disrupt entities and individuals engaged in acts of political violence and intimidation designed to suppress lawful political activity or obstruct the rule of law.”

It goes on to state that the Task Force shall “investigate potential Federal crimes relating to acts of recruiting or radicalizing persons for the purpose of: political violence, terrorism, or conspiracy against rights; or the violent deprivation of any citizen’s rights.”

Additionally, it instructs it to investigate “institutional and individual funders, and officers and employees of organizations, that are responsible for, sponsor, or otherwise aid and abet the principal actors engaging in the criminal conduct” as well as “non-governmental organizations and American citizens residing abroad or with close ties to foreign governments, agents, citizens, foundations, or influence networks engaged in violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act or money laundering by funding, creating, or supporting entities that engage in activities that support or encourage domestic terrorism.”

It also notes that the Attorney General shall provide guidance on domestic terrorism priorities that includes “politically motivated terrorist acts such as organized doxing campaigns, swatting, rioting, looting, trespass, assault, destruction of property, threats of violence, and civil disorder. This guidance shall also include an identification of any behaviors, fact patterns, recurrent motivations, or other indicia common to organizations and entities that coordinate these acts in order to direct efforts to identify and prevent potential violent activity.”

Finally, it also states, “All Federal law enforcement agencies with investigative authority shall question and interrogate, within all lawful authorities, individuals engaged in political violence or lawlessness regarding the entity or individual organizing such actions and any related financial sponsorship of those actions prior to adjudication or initiation of a plea agreement. Investigations should prioritize crimes such as the following: assaulting Federal officers or employees or otherwise engaging in conduct proscribed by 18 U.S.C. 111; conspiracy against rights under 18 U.S.C. 241; conspiracy to commit offense under 18 U.S.C. 371; solicitation to commit a crime of violence under 18 U.S.C. 373; money laundering under 18 U.S.C. 1956; funding of terrorist acts or otherwise facilitating terrorism under 18 U.S.C. 2339, 2339A, 2339B, 2339C, and 2339D; arson offenses under 18 U.S.C. 844; violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (18 U.S.C. 1961 et seq.); and major fraud against the United States under 18 U.S.C. 1031.”

It appears that Tim Russ has either bought into a lie or is willingly spreading something that he knows as a lie.

Additionally, he does not appear to have any fear of being arrested despite claiming anyone who protests will be arrested.

NEXT: J.K. Rowling Blasts Emma Watson: “She’s Ignorant Of How Ignorant She Is”