Star Trek: The Next Generation actor Wil Wheaton recently admitted that modern movies and TV shows are not appealing him.

In a post to BlueSky, Wheaton shared, “I had this fun idea that Anne and I could go out on a date tonight, and see a movie. So I looked up local movie showtimes … and saw there are about 20 new releases, and not one of them looks even remotely interesting to me. ...is this what getting old feels like?”

In a subsequent post, he added, “We decided to watch a comedy. After a bit of searching, we landed on a Prime Video original called Deep Cover that was so terrible, we were fidgeting after about ten minutes, endured it for another 20, and noped out of it. Just awful. 0/10.”

“We ended up watching S02E01 of Pokerface,” he concluded.

When even Wil Wheaton does not find anything appealing in what modern Hollywood is cranking out, you know there is a massive problem with the state of storytelling.

Even more interesting is that one of the biggest leftist actors in the United States is not even watching Marvel Studios’ Ironheart.

What do you make of Wheaton admitting he did not find anything in the theaters appealing?

