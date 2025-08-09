This weekend is the massive Star Trek: Las Vegas convention, and the Strange New Worlds actress who plays Uhura, Celia Rose Gooding, confirmed that the current iteration of Star Trek will not be adding LGBTQ representation into the show.

Much of modern Star Trek has been overrun by diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives since Alex Kurtzman took over the show and turned Discovery into a giant identity checkbox storyline. Picard did no better, as it was a bait and switch for fans in the first two seasons, having to watch Seven of Nine turn into a lesbian and running around with her lesbian lover. Lower Decks also featured homosexual relationships with the main character, among other degenerate storylines.