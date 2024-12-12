Star Trek Fans Mock Section 31 Trailer On YouTube With Its Own Dialogue: "This Is Going To Be Bad"
The powers that be at Star Trek seem to know they have a failure on their hands with the Section 31 movie before it releases in early 2025. The trailer for the Michelle Yeoh spinoff from Discovery is getting ratioed by fans who are mocking one of the trailer’s lines, “This is going to be bad,” and they seem to be hiding the film from X users rather than…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.