Paramount is ramping up its marketing for Starfleet Academy, with the show launching January 15th, and fans are already voicing their disdain over the new Star Trek show.

This weekend, Paramount unveiled a new clip for Starfleet Academy, four minutes of nonsensical action like much of what we’ve seen from Star Trek since J.J. Abrams rebooted the franchise in 2009. Even within the clip, the show can’t seem to find its tone, whether it’s supposed to be campy and humorous or serious, as it oscillates between both in a painful way for viewers.