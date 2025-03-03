It’s Hugo Award nominating season, and while most of the public doesn’t follow science fiction’s insular community giving itself credentials anymore, within the industry, people still clamor for having the clout involved. Star Trek: Prodigy executive producer Aaron Waltke has called on fans to nominate the show for a Hugo in a new hope to try to get the children’s animated Star Trek renewed for a third season.

In recent years, Star Trek has been a mess under Alex Kurtzman. Fans have rejected recent iterations like Star Trek: Discovery and Section 31, as the show took a hard turn into identity politics preaching with a generic dark science fiction tone rather than painting the bright, optimistic picture Gene Roddenberry created with the show.

With Starfleet Academy looming in 2026, fans have voiced concern that once again Kurtzman will be developing something that is definitely not Star Trek for the brand once again. To mitigate this, Kurtzman is bringing back Robert Picardo in the role of Voyager’s Emergency Medical Holographic Program, or The Doctor as he became known. But it may not be enough to bring Trek back to what fans are interested in watching for science fiction.

One bright spot for Trek has come from an unlikely place, a children’s cartoon that originally was commissioned by Nickelodeon called Prodigy. The first season explored a motley crew of aliens who found a starship abandoned with a hologram of Admiral Janeway (the captain from Voyager), to train them to become Starfleet cadets.

Fans thought the show was gone completely after season one, but Netflix picked up Prodigy in 2024 to air the second season, which brought the show far more in line with Star Trek, with the crew searching for Chakotay who’d become lost in an anomaly, with the help if Janeway, The Doctor, and a new Voyager vessel. This show became the heir to everything Star Trek in the 1990s, even bringing back Wesley and Beverly Crusher for a plotline to show how they’d developed during the time.

The show got almost zero marketing or buzz around it, however, with many fans not even discovering that Prodigy existed on Netflix in the first place.

The writers have spoken about making a season three, but so far it has’t been greenlit, and it’s likely due to ratings not being where the show needs to be because of the lack of marketing. Executive Producer Aaron Waltke took to X to plea with fans to nominate the show for a Hugo Award to try to get Prodigy the attention it deserves.

He said “🚨ATTENTION #STARTREK FANS! 🚨 It is Hugo Awards season again! If you enjoyed #StarTrekProdigy, please consider nominating our second season for Best Dramatic Presentation (Short Form) and help spread the word! It would aid our show tremendously.🖖”

Since the Hugo Awards only allows entries for a single episode of a show, he clarified in a reply, “Since a few are asking, I believe it has to be one episode of the series that is nominated. Might I humbly suggest our season finale, ‘Ouroboros, Pt. 1 & 2’ or ‘Last Flight of the Protostar, Pt. 1 & 2’?”

If any show deserves an award for science fiction, it’s Star Trek: Prodigy in 2024, when most major brands have failed to compete with anything worthy. The writing, acting, and feel of Prodigy demonstrated excellence and followed the vision Gene Roddenberry created.

