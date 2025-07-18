As Strange New Worlds hits season 3, Star Trek did something completely unexpected: it turned Captain Pike Christian in one of the boldest statements of faith the science fiction show has ever seen.

Strange New Worlds has thus far been much better than most of the new iterations of Star Trek, at times actually feeling like it exemplifies Star Trek in a way that had been forgotten by the dark and edgy iterations of the show in Discovery and Picard that felt nothing like Gene Roddenberry’s universe. Lower Decks had a lot of fun references at times, but often degenerated into over-the-top sexual humor, which again didn’t seem to fit.

While not perfect by any means, Strange New Worlds season 1 felt like it was at least on the right track to having episodic adventures with neat original concepts that kept in line with a more optimistic version of space exploration that Star Trek was intended to be.