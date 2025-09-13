UPDATE: Below, I posted all the wonderful things that Billy Dee Williams has been saying in hopes that there was some sanity in Hollywood. Apparently, it’s too good to be true. His son and talent agency have both posted that his Facebook page was hacked.

Amid all of the chaos and celebrity culture going over the top trying to justify and cheer Charlie Kirk’s death, there seems to be one voice of reason in Hollywood, with Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian, urging people to think of Charlie’s family.

It’s been a sick couple of days since Charlie Kirk’s assassination, as we’ve seen celebration posts from multiple figures within the comic book industry, video games, Hollywood, and more, as hatred is festering on sites like BlueSky and Reddit.

While it’s quite a black pill to see how horrible so many of these people are, and how much it’s very clear they don’t just fantasize this kind of death on Charlie Kirk, but also all of us who don’t subscribe to their ideology, to be treated as the same.

But there are at least a few people who are seeing the absolute horrors being posted online in this crisis, and among them is Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams, who, despite the social pressures of his circle, is posting not only condemning people’s vile commentary on Kirk, but also showing true care for his family and for the cause.

Billy Dee Williams has been posting non-stop about the Charlie Kirk tragedy as most have in culture, but his message is far different than most of Hollywood, he’s actually saying Kirk did great work and that the messaging coming out of Bluesky and elsewhere are evil.

His messages are consistent, starting with “If you think it’s ok to shoot someone, because you disagree with them, You are part of the problem.”

But a quick look on his feed, he goes much further, actually in support of Charlie’s wife Erika and his children, commenting on her address to the nation last evening, “Erika is one of the strongest people I have ever met. This was hard to watch. We love you, Erika. You have an entire nation behind you.”

He has a message for those who are cheering on the situation as well, being a voice of sanity in Hollywood that few are brave enough to be, “Charlie Kirk’s wife is in this image you see. While some of you mock and celebrate his death, she’s experiencing a level of pain most of us could never imagine. She just lost her husband. Their children just lost their father. A family has been shattered. Charlie wasn’t just a public figure—he was a man with a wife who loved him and kids who needed him. No matter your politics, no matter your disagreements, celebrating someone’s death is pure evil. Disagree with his ideas if you want, but don’t forget he was still a human being. A husband. A father. A friend. If you’re cheering right now, you’re not exposing Charlie, you’re exposing your own lack of humanity.”

Williams also points out how Christian it is to feel empathy in the situation, saying, “If you have cried, felt a strange feeling or weird burden for Charlie where your heart aches for a man you have never met, it’s because you are part of the body of Christ”

His most recent message amplifies the power of prayer, “Now more than ever, we need to unite, and keep his word alive. Show his kids what movement he started and NEVER back down. Thank you Charlie. Thank you Erika for sharing your husband. Prayer is all I can do right now and I will. Thank you just isn’t enough .”

While most of Hollywood is spreading messages of hate, at least there are some lights in the world who are clearly for Christ, truth, and right, and Billy Dee Williams is one of those who many are discovering now because of his steadfast messaging.

What do you think of Billy Dee Williams’ statements?

Military Sci-Fi fans will love this space crusading trilogy that packs an action punch. Read Justified: Saga of the Nano Templar on Amazon and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: Legal Analyst Explains How To Report Threats And Individuals Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination