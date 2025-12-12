Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Game Director and CEO of developer Arcanaut Studios shared key details about the upcoming single-player action RPG that was announced during The Game Awards.

A teaser trailer was shared during The Game Awards with Hudson also sharing on X that the game is a “single player narrative-driven action RPG and spiritual successor to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.”

“Working on KOTOR was a defining experience of my career. This is a dream come true for me and our team of incredible storytellers and game makers at Arcanaut Studios,” he added.

In a press release, Hudson shared more details about the game, “With Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, we’re telling a completely new and different story with everything we’ve learned since - crafting an adventure about choice, destiny, and the timeless struggle between light and dark. It’s a dream come true to once again collaborate with Lucasfilm Games.”

Lucasfilm Games VP and GM Douglas Reilly added, “The Old Republic era is a rich and beloved part of the Star Wars™ galaxy, and we are thrilled to be exploring a fresh story that we’ve never seen before in Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic.”

The press release also claims the game “blends innovative storytelling, memorable characters, and heart-pounding combat. Star Wars: Fate of the Republic immerses players in an unforgettable experience where every decision deepens their journey toward light or darkness.”

In addition to the information from the press release, Hudson and Reilly shared more details in an interview at StarWars.com. Hudson revealed, “Fate of the Old Republic represents an opportunity to explore a contemporary vision of a definitive Star Wars experience, using state-of-the-art technology and game design, and an all-new story crafted specifically to deliver on the combination of player agency and immersion in Star Wars that was at the heart of KOTOR.”

Reilly specifically discussed the opportunities that setting the game in the Old Republic allows, “Being set in the past gives us an immense amount of open space to tell new original Star Wars stories, while staying true to the spirit of the galaxy we all love. There are, quite literally, infinite stories to tell. While we will always honor and celebrate the core saga, it’s crucial to explore new territory, meet new characters, and see new parts of the galaxy.”

As part of the interview, StarWars.com’s Kristin Baver made clear that the game is not a direct sequel to Knights of the Old Republic and that it “will introduce new characters for an all-new story.”

It’s unclear when the game will released. Hudson shared, “We’re still early in development, with many challenges ahead.”

