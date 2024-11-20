'Star Wars Outlaws' Barely In Top 250 Of Most Wishlisted Upcoming Steam Games A Day Before Release
Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws is just barely inside the top 250 on the Most Wishlisted Upcoming Steam Games list.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Star Wars Outlaws currently sits in the 249th position on SteamDB’s Most Wishlisted Upcoming Steam Games list …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.