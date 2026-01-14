Jeremy Conrad, a Star Wars: The Last Jedi defender, made one of the most asinine comparisons about Luke Skywalker in order to defend Rian Johnson’s abomination.

In a post to X, Conrad compared Luke Skywalker to Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi, but described Yoda and Obi-Wan as “crazed hermits” after they failed and went into hiding.

He then claims this is exactly what happened to Luke Skywalker. Finally, he concludes by saying that it’s all Star Wars fans faults for not understanding what Rian Johnson was doing writing, “Star Wars fans: This character assassination has literally destroyed Star Wars forever.”

While Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Luke Skywalker all do go into exile, that’s where the comparison ends. Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi go into exile after the fall of the Jedi Order and the execution of Order 66, where the Galactic Empire hunts down and murders surviving Jedi.

The end of the Revenge of the Sith also clearly reveals that while Yoda and Obi-Wan go into exile, it is done with purpose to continue the fight against the Sith and the Galactic Empire. Furthermore, neither of them are “crazed hermit[s] as Conrad claims.

After Obi-Wan Kenobi takes on the responsibility of watching over Luke Skywalker, Yoda shares, “Until the time is right, disappear we will.”

He then provides a mission for Obi-Wan Kenobi, “In your solitude on Tatooine, training I have for you. … An old friend has learned the path to immortality. One who has returned from the netherworld of the Force. Your old master. How to commune with him I will teach you.”

In contrast, in The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker reveals he attempted to murder his own nephew who had been exploring the dark side. He tells Rey, “I was left with the same and with consequence. And the last thing I saw were the eyes of a frightened boy whose master had failed him.”

Rey then rightly lectures him albeit the fact this lecture is even in the film is done for feminist reasons, “You failed by him thinking his choice was made. It wasn’t. There’s still conflict in him. If he were turned from the dark side that could shift the tide. This could be how we win.”

Luke responds, “This is not going to go the way you think.” He then tells Rey to not go after Ben and even turns away when she offers him his lightsaber.

Furthermore, Yoda and Obi-Wan are not “crazed hermits.” As mentioned Obi-Wan has a purpose in watching over Luke and carries it out faithfully. It’s unclear how anyone could even interpret him as crazed when he and Luke lounge in his hut and he explains the Force to him.

As for Yoda, he clearly was putting on a façade in order to test Luke and says as much while communing through the Force with Obi-Wan. He then goes on to train him as a Jedi.

One response to Conrad put it succinctly, “It’s not him being a crazed hermit that’s the problem. It’s that we’re supposed to believe that the person who who was willing to die to try and bring his dad back from being the most evil person in the universe decided to on the spot murder his nephew in his sleep because he sensed some darkness in him. That’s the problem.”

Another added, “Yoda: fights, loses, goes into hiding to prepare an eventual comeback

Obi-Wan: fights, loses, goes into hiding to prepare an eventual comeback

Luke: fights, wins, goes into hiding ‘to die.’

You cannot actually deceive people into liking something that is on its face bad and dull.”

Another noted, “The reasons why matter. Yoda and Obi-wan were forced. Luke, the person who saw good in Darth Vader, chose to abandon the galaxy because he didn't trust himself after seeing evil in his nephew.”

