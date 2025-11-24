Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V900's avatar
V900
1hEdited

Tbh: I’d feel a lot more confident if Malozzi had been the showrunner instead of Gero.

(MALOZZI IS BRILLIANT AND EVERYONE NEEDS TO WATCH DARK MATTER THE 2015 SHOW HE CREATED!)

We’ve gotten the bait and switch too many times by now, so while I’m CAUTIOUSLY optimistic, I wouldn’t be surprised to see weird tranny species and a “brilliant” POC scientist in a wheelchair as one of the new main four.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture