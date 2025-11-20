Stargate SG-1 writer and executive producer as well as Stargate: Atlantis and Stargate: Universe co-showrunner Joseph Mallozzi shared more details about the upcoming Stargate revival at Amazon MGM Studios.

Yesterday, it was announced that Quantum Leap and Blindspot showrunner Martin Gero, who previously wrote episodes for Stargate: Atlantis and Stargate SG-1, would helm a revival of Stargate.

Gero shared in a video uploaded to the Dial the Gate YouTube channel that the series would not be a reboot, but would be its own chapter. He said, “It is not a reboot. It is not a reboot. It is a brand new chapter. It’s own unique chapter in the Stargate universe. … And so for us, it’s really important to not only have it so that the fans feel like this is my Stargate, this is the Stargate I’ve been waiting 14 years for, but a brand new audience can come in without having to have watched 350 episodes of an amazing show that they can start with episode one of a new Stargate show. And then if they love it, then they can go back and watch everything else.”

It was also revealed that the original Stargate creators of Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich were attached as executive producers alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi creator Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell.

Additionally, original SG-1 showrunner Brad Wright and longtime Stargate producer Joseph Mallozzi were announced as consulting producers.

Mallozzi shared more details about the show in a post to X. He said, “It’s a new series that will be the perfect jumping-on point for first-time viewers while, at the same time, honoring the existing past. And the reason for that is because this new series was created by longtime franchise veteran Martin Gero who worked on SG-1, Atlantis and Universe, writing such notable fan favorites as The Storm, The Eye, Duet, First Strike, Be All My Sins Remember’d and many more.”

“Martin has been developing this show for a while now,” Mallozzi continued. “Now I obviously can’t say too much about the content at this point – but I can assure you that it embraces everything that made the original Stargates so great: heart, humor, rich mythology, exploration, action, adventure, compelling/endearing characters, and that overall sense of optimism and fun that made you fall in love with Stargate.”

As for where the show is in its development process, he shared, “Now putting this production together is going to take some time even though Martin has already done a lot of the preliminary heavy lifting, writing the pilot script and series overview that details the show, its world and characters, as well as his plans for the first season and beyond. Between now and the series premiere somewhere down the line, the writers room must be assembled, stories need to be spun, scripts written, prep started, crew hired, actors cast and, eventually, a new Stargate series produced.”

“It will take a while but Martin shares my philosophy when it comes to dialing in the fandom, so expect to receive updates throughout the prep, production, and post process,” he added. “Concept art, behind-the-scenes photos, videos and insights, breaking news and much much more!”

