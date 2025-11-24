Stargate Updates, George R.R. Martin Still Not Working, X Bans Indie Comic Creator - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
In my circles, it’s been all Stargate all weekend. People are genuinely excited about this new potential show. I’m cautiously optimistic after parsing through all the information, but still a lot going on for Thanksgiving week. Are you doing anything interesting with your families?
