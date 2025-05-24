AndyPants Gaming has been a staple of great anti-woke content on YouTube. He’s finally come out with his own game, only to be hit with a Steam ban censoring the content.

While AndyPants Gaming only makes a video or two every month, he does excellent deep dives into the woke content in video games, exposing rabbit holes of ridiculousness that most channels only scratch the surface of. He’s garnered more than 200,000 subscribers from his content and has been working on a video game for the last several months.

On Friday, he launched his game “Chad vs. the Gay Nazis” on his own storefront, where the page has hilarious graphics in a parody world of extreme leftism where one man stands against it. The first description of the game says, “This game has been banned on STEAM!”