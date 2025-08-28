Yesterday was one of the greatest tragedies in American history, as a clearly mentally ill man who pretends to be a woman was allowed access to weaponry, and after insane YouTube warnings, committed one of the most egregious hate crimes in history by targeting Christian school children. Though most liberal pundits in pop culture ignored the situation entirely, Stephen King weighed in with a surprising take, admitting the man is, in fact, a man.

The transgender school shooting spurred a lot of discussion yesterday on social media about the rampant proliferation of men pretending to be women and the push by liberal social elites to force us to accept them as women. It’s very obvious that these individuals are all mentally ill and, therefore, tragedies waiting to happen if they don’t get correction, but the push continues in leftist circles to reshape society.

Because Christianity is outspoken against such degeneracy, as at the core of it transgenderism is a sexual fetish disguised as identity, many transgender activists take an irrational hate to Christians because they are aware that Christian living is at odds with their call for total acceptance of radical gender ideology.

The transgender shooter who goes by the name Robin Westman posted insane rants on YouTube that were clear warnings as to what was going to occur yesterday, but were completely ignored. Meanwhile, Minnesota’s Lt. Governor has been seen wearing a t-shirt that says “protect trans kids” with a knife that looks like it’s a call for violence in a mask off moment for what the left believes.

Many of the left’s social media influencer celebrity class were silent on the matter yesterday, as they understood the obvious: trasngenderism is dangerous. They awaited talking points before posting anything. George Takei from Star Trek, usually very quick on the draw for social issues, waited until just this morning to post and try to ignore the identity and talk about this as if it were a random mass shooting. He posted to deflect from the real topic, “We are the only developed country where mass shootings happen on a regular basis. It doesn’t have to be this way.”

Mark Hamill from Star Wars who always blames President Trump regardless of the situation, said nothing.

But most telling was the response of author Stephen King, who like the other two influencers seems to have paid talking points from the DNC on every topic on this social media, to the point one might forget that he’s a popular horror writer.

Elon Musk chimed in on the topic yesterday saying, “There is a clear pattern here,” while retweeting Kristi Noem, who said, We have confirmation that the shooter at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, MN was a 23 year-old man, claiming to be transgender. This deranged monster targeted our most vulnerable: young children praying in their first morning Mass of the school year. This deeply sick murderer scrawled the words ‘For the Children’ and ‘Where is your God?’ and ‘Kill Donald Trump’ on a rifle magazine. This level of violence is unthinkable. Our deepest prayers are with the children, parents, families, educators, and Christians everywhere. We mourn with them, we pray for healing, and we will never forget them.”

Stephen King took this Musk tweet and admitted what few liberals ever do, that the shooter is indeed a man. Though he was trying to gotcha Elon Musk, his admision is clear when he said, “Whether he was transgender is beside the point. The point is he had a gun.”

While it’s a small post, this is monumental as liberals almost always “respect pronouns” of the people involved, and this marks one of the few occasions where a celebrity admits this is indeed someone fantasizing and not actually becoming a woman as they’ve tried to gaslight us with this entire time.

