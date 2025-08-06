Peaky Blinders Steven Knight shared what he hopes to do with the next James Bond film that he has been tapped to write.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5’s “Live Breakfast” the day after it was announced he would write the next James Bond film that will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, Knight shared what some of his hopes for the film are, “I’m hoping that being a Bond fan for so many years, that will sort of be imbued into me and I’ll be able to produce something that’s the same but different and better and stronger and bolder.”

Villeneuve also hinted that he might know who the next James Bond actor will be, but he wasn’t telling, “Very, very good question and one I can’t give you the answer to.”

READ: Lionsgate Announces That Mel Gibson's 'The Resurrection Of The Christ' Will Be Split Into Two Parts

Director Denis Villeneuve previously shared that intended “to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to comes” with the film.

He added, “This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy [Pascal], David [Heyman], and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

Villeneuve previously spoke about the possibility of taking on Bond with Josh Horowitz. He said, “It’s a character that I’ve been with, like everybody, since my childhood. I have like massive affection for Bond. It would be a big challenge for the people who will try to reboot and bring something new after what Daniel did. What Daniel Craig brought to Bond was so unique and strong and probably unmatchable. He’s probably the ultimate James Bond.”

What do you make of Knight’s hopes for James Bond?

NEXT: William Shatner Calls Out Strange New Worlds' Poor Kirk Impression: "It Doesn't Sound Like Me"