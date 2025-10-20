Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar, who claims to be a non-binary woman, admitted to injecting LGBTQ+ propaganda into the show and hiding it from network executives.

In a recent post to her Instagram, Sugar said, “When I was showrunning Steven Universe, Garnet was my hill to die on. Garnett was based off my relationship with Ian. Ruby and Sapphire are us. We were running the show together. We knew at that time, this was 2011/2012 that we weren’t going to be allowed to show Ruby and Sapphire together. So we were trying to figure out a way to have it be a character that you already love so much that it just could not be taken out of the fabric of the show itself.”

“We kept Ruby and Sapphire hidden from the network until 2014, when we finally made ‘Jailbreak,’” she continued. “And as expected we got the note that these characters cannot be in a romantic relationship. I said that they are, they sing a song about, they’re in love. The song has already been recorded. We can’t take it out.”

“And it also was just right. It was just what the story was about. We got the characters in, and from then on every episode with Ruby and Sapphire was a big uphill battle, but it was one that I was willing to fight. I would compromise on other things, but I would not compromise on Ruby and Sapphire.”

Sugar’s admission is just more evidence that LGBTQ+ activists are intentionally targeting children in order to push this disordered lifestyle choice on them. They are intentionally attempting to corrupt children.

Network executives, producers, and others must reject this wicked propaganda and simply say “No” to people like Sugar. In fact, this should have been a fireable offense and the show should have been scrapped.

