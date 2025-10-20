Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
39m

I read something about a millstone somewhere. God waits!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture