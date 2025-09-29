Feces Freaks Put a Hit on Elon Musk

The vile communist freaks of Hollywood are at it again. In the most recent episode of Gen V—a spin-off of feces-focused superhero drama The Boys—they reveal their desire to violently murder Elon Musk.

In the episode, a superpowered student receives personalized instruction from the dean of her superhero school, who hopes to help her sharpen her powers. First, she learns to levitate blood bags, accidentally causing one to explode. Then a goat is brought in so she can practice levitating a living being without killing it. The dean reveals that the goat’s name is “Elon Musk”, and that they give the animals such names so that students don’t feel so bad if they accidentally kill an animal named after an [a-hole]. The student then proceeds to successfully levitate the animal a few feet into the air before losing control and causing the animal to explode into little bloody pieces.

Will No One Rid Us of These Meddlesome Right-Wingers?

Stochastic terrorism is when an atmosphere is created where it becomes acceptable to murder certain types of people. It is what happens when influencers make it clear that violence should be committed against the people they hate. Leftist institutions have been laying the groundwork for this sort of thing for decades through intimating that being White, or Christian, or a productive member of society makes you a Nazi—and Nazis, of course, don’t deserve to live! The violent and bloody murder of the goat version of Elon Musk is just the latest example of this. The feces-fixated freaks of Hollywood would like nothing better than for some mentally ill individual with a gun to hunt down Elon Musk and end his life.

Many believe that the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk was an example of stochastic terrorism, with leftist institutions previously labeling him a Nazi and a white supremacist. There can be no mistake: the end goal of the leftists is the violent and bloody murder of Whites, white Christians, and conservatives. All of their political rhetoric is an obfuscation of their murderous intentions—their desire to wipe Western Civilization off the face of the Earth and dance on its grave. They tried to do it in the USSR, and now they want to do it in the West.

The irony of the fact that Elon Musk and many of the other targets of their ire are rather imperfect examples of the right wing is lost on them.

For the leftist degenerates that have infested our institutions, encouraging stochastic terrorism is one of the primary ways they conceal their true agenda: they want us dead, they want to rape our children, and they think it’s funny. They think that God (or possibly Satan) has promised them the world.

Unfortunately, a staggering number of whites, Christians, Boomers, and conservatives have a hard time accepting that this is the reality of what we are up against. They have a hard time imagining that actual human beings could possibly be so incomprehensibly evil. They cannot comprehend that these demons can be found everywhere—in the entertainment industry, in government, in schools, and in practically all our institutions—and sometimes even in the church. If they could get away with it, the leftists would already be hauling Whites and white Christians away in cattle cars to the sort of extermination camps they fantasize about all the time. This is because, for some reason, Whites remind them of Jesus Christ—and they hate Jesus Christ with a passion, with the white-hot rage of a billion suns.

