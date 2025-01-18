The abundant popularity of Tiktok pushed romantasy and blood-soaked grimdark full of gray morality, which has made the fantasy genre a minefield of material meant for R-rated fare. Finding clean, classic epic fantasy appropriate for all ages becomes more challenging, but every so often, a stalwart author delivers. This is the case of the Stone & Sky ser…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.