Western Refugee
2h

SNW is very difficult in S3, the episodes have been unfortunate. The heavy handed push to make every male weak and indecisive, always in need of the infallible female character to save them.

Thus far every female character appears to be a variation of Captain Marvel.

So far we have endures writers pleasuring themselves by making the characters sing, dance and expose their complete misunderstanding of anything trek. The adventures or sociological questioning taking a back seat to a 90210 Spock/Nurse Ratchet teenage drama.

It is unfortunate, Star Trek was such a beautiful intellectual property, and since the STD era it is simply a disposable echo of what could have been.

Laran Mithras
2h

I admire your masochism, if just for the nostalgia of real Trek.

