Stranger Things actor Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington on the show, denounced President Donald Trump in the wake of a shooting by an ICE officer in Minnesota.

After an ICE officer shot and killed Renee Nicole Good after she attempted to run him over with her vehicle, President Trump reacted to the shooting writing on Truth Social, “I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.”

“Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital. The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis,” The President continued. “They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE. We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate!”

Keery reacted to this post on his Instagram account writing, “Zero human decency stop this man.”

