Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, revealed that proceeds from his “Another Bite Tour” are going to fund LGBTQ+ activist Group The Ally Coalition.

In a post to TikTok, The Ally Coaltion revealed, “[Joe Keery] donated $1 per ticket sold to TAC on his Another Bite Tour in support of LGBTQ+ youth.”

The activist group added, “We’re so grateful to [Joe Keery] and his entire team for their support, and congratulations his incredible tour.”

In the accompanying video, Keery says, “I support the Ally Coalition and I’m happy to be apart of it and bring awareness to it. A safe space for people to, I guess, just be themselves. The tour has been fantastic. … So hopefully the dollars help other people.”

The Another Bite Tour featured 12 stops where Keery promoted his album The Crux. It included stops in Asheville, NC, Cumberland, GA, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, Kansas City, MO, Irving, TX, Oklahoma City, OK, Phoenix, AZ, Sacramento, CA, Berkeley, CA, and concluded with two dates in Los Angeles, CA at the end of October.

As for The Ally Coalition, the organization claims it “provides critical support for organizations dedicated to bettering the lives of LGBTQ+ youth, and raises awareness about the systemic inequalities facing the LGBTQ+ youth population.”

