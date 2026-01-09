Stranger Things actress Jennifer Marshall, who plays Susan Hargrove, Max’s mom in the show, is questioning why her character was cut amid her personal battle with cancer.

Following the conclusion of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Marshall initially took to Instagram to question where her character was. She wrote, “Okay folks! It’s over…but where was she? What kind of mother isn’t there for her child while she’s in the hospital? Give me all your theories…”

She followed that up with another post questioning why her character did not return for the fifth season and noted that if they had brought her back it would have helped her obtain health insurance from the union after her battle with cancer.

Marshall wrote, “I had cancer, I get it. But I was in remission during the shooting of season five. Shooting would have helped me obtain my health insurance through the union. Maybe they had too many characters, idk but obv Susan Hargrove is THE WORST MOTHER EVER LMAO.”

In the comments she noted that she did film a scene in the hospital, but it was cut. As for why it was cut she theorized, “I think the writers were afraid I’d die so they omitted it? Idk.”

In a statement issued to People, Marshall elaborated describing her role as Hargrove as “the opportunity of a lifetime” and she “would have been ecstatic to return.”

“It would have helped me not only financially, but would have been a mental and emotional uplift after battling cancer for almost two years. Either way, no one is entitled to a role, cancer or not," she reiterated. "My heart remains grateful, and I will always give those involved in the decision-making the benefit of the doubt."

Additionally, she told Variety, “I just made the reel as a funny thing and it blew up. I hold no ill will toward anyone and just wish things would have gone a different way. I was surprised to not be called back but cannot confirm why that decision was made. Regardless, I am grateful for the opportunity to be in the previous seasons.”

Back in October 2022, Marshall shared her cancer story in a post to Facebook revealing she was diagnosed with stage three melanoma and began treatment while she was shooting Stranger Things season 4.

She went on to reveal that while filming “they had to wig me. My hair was coming out, it couldn’t hold a curl and it had the consistency of straw.”

She also detailed how she shared her diagnosis with the Duffer Brothers, the creators of Stranger Things, “I asked them to please not write me out due to kindness or concern about my health because the days spent on set were such a bright light in an otherwise dark and depressing time. They expressed their concern, offered their well wishes and urged me to contact them if I needed anything. Such lovely people I’m thrilled to know and have worked under.”

