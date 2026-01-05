Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guitar Man's avatar
Guitar Man
1h

The only episode I watched was the last episode. The fight to me wasn't great but kid, and Will's future being going to a gay bar and finding his boyfriend there was cringe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
1h

Sure, it was the 80's, when we were terrified of AIDS and incredibly wary of gay men, but of course everyone just loves Will and can't wait to celebrate him. There is no semblance of actual reality here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture