Jamie Campbell Bower who plays Henry Creel aka Vecna in Netflix’s Stranger Things show teased that his character will have an “emotional connection” with Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers.

Following Stranger Things’ penultimate episode that depicts Schanpp’s Will Byers declaring that he is a homosexual and nearly all the cast embraces him and approves of it, Bower conducted an interview with ScreenRant where he was asked about the scene and his character’s relationship with Byers.

Bower did not share his reaction given he said he had no seen it “in its entirety yet” and he was not on set when it was filmed.

However, as for his relationship with Byers he shared, “There’s definitely an emotionally connection between the two characters. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.”

Earlier in the interview, he also revealed what Vecna’s end goal is, “I would go with total annihilation and recreation of the world to how he would like it and wants it to be. It was something that he alluded to in season 4 when he’s talking to 11 in episode 7. ‘We could remake the world. Reshape it to however we see fit,’ I believe is the line. And so this is his chance to destroy and build.”

Additionally, he shared that his role in the Stranger Things: The First Shadow Broadway play made him feel sorry for Creel and Vecna.

He explained, “There was definitely things I took from the play. More to be revealed on that as we progress to the new year. And did it influence how I felt about Henry? I suppose I always felt so deeply in love with him. Like I really cared for him. When I was playing him, I really cared for his experience on building him. Because I spent a long time thinking about who the little boy is inside of the grownup version. And when I went to go see the play because of the time that it is set in his life I think I just felt really sorry for him. I felt really really sorry for him.”

“It was a very emotional experience watching that show for the first time for multiple reasons. But one of which, you know, definitely being that I was witnessing the boy that I thought so much about and that’s a beautiful thing. So, yes thing that I took and yes, also things that I built,” he concluded.

