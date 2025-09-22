Actor Noah Centineo who will star in the upcoming Street Fighter and John Rambo films and played Atom Smasher in Black Adam canceled his Disney+ subscription in apparent support of Jimmy Kimmel.

Centineo shared an image of him canceling his Disney+ subscription, which he seemingly renewed on September 18th, and captioned it writing “Save money today.”

The subscription cancelation appears to be done in support of Jimmy Kimmel and his lies about the Charlie Kirk assassin.

Last Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

By the time this episode had aired, Utah Governor Spencer Cox had already indicated that Kirk’s suspected assassin Tyler Robinson had a “leftist ideology.”

He told NBC News, “There clearly was a leftist ideology with this assassin.”

Additionally, he had previously informed the outlet, “We do know that the roommate that we originally talked about, we can confirm that that roommate is a boyfriend, who is transitioning from male to female. So we know that piece.”

Furthermore, authorities had also shared inscriptions on bullet casings, The casing on the fired bullet stated, “Notices bulges OWO What’s this?” According to Know Your Meme this phrase “is a copypasta parodying both furries and online roleplay subcultures, which is typically used online as a method of trolling.”

Inscriptions on three unfired cases read, “Hey fascists! Catch!” and “O bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao,” and “If you read this you are gay lmao.”

Given the other inscriptions, it is quite possible the bella ciao inscription is a reference to the “Bella Ciao” song, which was used by Italian partisans fighting the German Nazis during World War II. It has become an anthem of the anti-fascist movement.

Additionally, Cox informed Kimmel’s own network ABC News that he described Robinson as having leftist ideology because the investigation had turned up evidence showing that. He explained, “That has come from his acquaintances and his family members. That’s where that initial information has come from. Certainly, there will be much more information released in the charging documents as they’re bringing all of that together."

Following Kimmel’s comments, TV station owners Sinclair and Nexstar Media Group announced they would no longer run Jimmy Kimmel Live! on their ABC affiliated stations.

After this an ABC News spokesman announced that Kimmel’s show was being pre-empted or canceled. He said, “Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely.”

Centineo is not the only celebrity to encourage people to end their Disney+ subscriptions and boycott Disney. She-Hulk actress Tatiana Maslany did as well. She posted to her Instagram Stories, “Cancel your Disney+, Hulu, ESPN subscriptions.”

Pedro Pascal claimed that the show being paused indefinitely by Disney “is what fascism looks like.”

Actress Marisa Tomei also called for a boycott.

NEXT: X Users Call For Boycott Of Advertisers Showcased On Hasan Piker's Twitch Streams