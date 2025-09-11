Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
4h

Everything about the left is "celebrating" destruction and murder.

There is NOTHING redeeming about the left.

They cannot accept compromise. "Compromise" means giving in.

Giving in once is never enough. Apologies never work.

What did I (and others) say long ago? The end of the left is ALWAYS violence.

Witness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
4h

All these sick Radical Leftists did was caused people, who have different opinions, but are not a radical leftist, to united against them. This is why mental hospitals need to make a comeback. These sick freaks that hijacked the entertainment industry, deserve to be in a mental hospital.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture