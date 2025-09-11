Sucker Punch Productions Senior Staff Character Artist Drew Harrison celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk almost immediately after his death.

Harrison first reposted a now deleted post from Rock Paper Shotgun co-creator and Kotaku writer John Walker who wrote, “He died doing what he loved: Being a transphobic, racist bigot.”

She then shared her own commentary, “I hope the shooter’s name is Mario so that Luigi knows his bro got his back.” It’s a clear reference to accused assassin Luigi Mangione who has been charged with shooting and killing Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.

In follow-up posts, Harrison attempted to play coy about the reference to Mangione. She wrote, “Some of y’all have never heard of the critically acclaimed Mario Bros franchise by Nintendo & it shows.”

In another she added, “Maybe instead of emailing people’s employers y’all should be emailing your reps & demand gun control immediately.”

On top of Harrison, numerous other game developers and so-called industry professionals liked her post celebrating the assassination and reference to Mangione.

They include:

Sucker Punch Senior Producer Kelly Snyder,

The Coalition Senior Producer Lee Cash, who has now deactivated his account

Bungie SFX Asssociate Producer Dennis Yelito

Kotaku writer Zack Zwiezen

The Hollywood Reporter Jourdain Searles

Senior Narrative Systems Designer at Studio Drydock Ben Books Schwartz

Counter-Strike and Valorant Caster Luther Minshull

Girl Geek Acadedmy co-founder Lisy Kane

Senior Material Artist at Thats No Moon Chris Vasquez

Former Osso VR QA Lead Mark Valentine

