As the world’s foremost Supergirl expert, I was quite offended at Ana Nogueira’s comments. But this is why I wrote Meta-Girl for Flying Sparks, because no one really got that character right, and I wanted to do something different. You can start reading Flying Sparks free over on my comics Substack.

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.