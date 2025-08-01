Edi Gathegi, who played Mr. Terrific in James Gunn’s Superman, revealed he originally thought that his character’s mask “resembled blackface.”

In an interview with ScreenRant and other media outlets, Gathegi shared, “Listen, the face mask was something that I struggled with the very first time that I saw it in the comics, not understanding who Mr. Terrific was. The face mask resembled blackface to me, so I saw it and I went, ‘What is that?’”

“And it wasn't until I dove into the comics and understood the technology and the purpose and the functionality of the mask that it became a cool mask--something that's actually functional,” he admitted. “This is a nanotechnology that actually can appear on his face, but it protects his entire face. So this is not the area it protects. It protects the entire face. This is just a manifestation.”

READ: Why Hollywood Will Never Get Its Soul Back

Gathegi’s version of Mr. Terrific, Michael Holt originally appeared in Spectre #54 back in 1997. He originally wore big black sunglasses and a bulky jacket with “Fair Play” written on the back. He wore jeans and and black boots.

His design was slightly altered by Spectre #69 with his sunglasses becoming futurized. However, his jacket, jeans, and boots all remained the same.

READ: James Gunn Announces He's Working On 'Superman' Sequel As Film Crosses $500 Million Mark

In JSA Secret Files #1, Mr. Terrific got a redesign. He featured a black mask across his face in the shape of a T. The words “Fair Play” remained but were now emblazoned on his jacket’s sleeves. The word Terrific is seen across the back of his jacket.

In JSA #5 in 1999, the character’s new costume makes its official debut.

Fast forward to 2003, and in JSA #49 it was revealed that his mask doubled “as an encephalic broadcaster. It picks up an aggregate thought-wave. That’s how I control my T-Spheres.”

What do you make of Gathegi’s initial reaction to the Michael Holt version of Mr. Terrific’s costume?

NEXT: Harrison Ford Has Not Been Convinced To Return To The Marvel Cinematic Universe After 'Captain America: Brave New World'