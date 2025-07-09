Actor Sean Gunn, who plays Maxwell Lord in his brother’s Superman film, claims that if you do not support immigrants you are not American.

In an interview on the red carpet with Variety’s Marc Malkin, Gunn was asked, “Your boss, your brother talked about Superman being an immigrant and now MAGA [is] already upset that he’s called Superman an immigrant. I wanted to get your reaction.”

Gunn replied, “My reaction to that is that is exactly what the movie is about, I think. That we like support our people, you know. We love our immigrants. We love-. Yes, Superman is an immigrant. And, yes, the people that we support in this country are immigrants. And if you don’t like that then you’re not American.”

“People who say no to immigrants are against the American way, are against what the American dream is all about,” he concluded.

Malkin then added, “Truth, justice, and the American way.” Gunn replied, “Absolutely.”

READ: 'Sex And The City' Actress Cynthia Nixon Gets Blasted For Wearing Evil "Make Abortion Great Again" Hat

Sean Gunn’s comments come in the wake of his brother James Gunn telling The Times (UK), “I mean, Superman is the story of America. An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”

Gunn also confirmed that the movie plays differently in blue states than in red states, “Yes, it plays differently.”

He then reiterated the film is about kindness while expressing anything but kindness, “But it’s about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them.”

What do you make of Sean Gunn’s comments?

NEXT: Wil Wheaton Attacks LAPD And ICE Agents Calling Them "Masked Thugs" While Reacting To Video Of ICE Arrests In San Diego