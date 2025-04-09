Compulsion Games and Sweet Baby Inc.’s South of Midnight failed to hit a peak concurrent player count of 1500 on its release day.

According to SteamDB, the game hit a peak concurrent player count of just 1,411 on April 8th when the game came out of Early Access on Steam.

READ: Neil Druckmann's 'The Last Of Part II' Performs Worse Than 'God of War: Ragnarok' On Steam

The low player numbers are not surprising given it is a Sweet Baby Inc. infected game. Previous Sweet Baby Inc. games also performed poorly throughout 2024. For example, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn only hit a peak of 648 concurrent players when it was released in June 2024. Similarly, Unknown 9: Awakening only hit a peak concurrent player count of just 285 after it released in October 2024.

Maybe the biggest commercial disaster Sweet Baby Inc. was associated with was Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game only hit a peak concurrent player count of just 13,459 back in February 2024 and Warner Bros. Discovery had to take a $200 million impairment charge on the game.

READ: Video Game Industry Group Predicts President Donald Trump's Tariffs To Have Big Impact After Advising Against Them

It is possible the peak player count for South of Midnight might increase over the weekend as recent trends indicate peak player counts for many new releases are happening on the Sunday after the game is released. However, it is unlikely to be a significant increase.

Not only are peak player counts extraordinarily low for the game, but YouTuber What The Egad indicated the game is not even the good kind of bad game.

He said, “The game wasn’t even the good kind of a bad game where you laugh at how bad it is, something like Forspoken, for instance. No, this is more the Flintlock kind of bad. It was just boring through and through. The worst kind of bad.”

“The movie portions were far too frequent and the combat was frustrating and tedious,” he added.

As for the story, he said, “I would call the game’s story emotionally manipulative if it didn’t try to do that so obviously. Every segment where you listen to Hazel’s mother talk about herself is just straight up flashback exposition. The mother’s just speaking aloud at nobody in general. Meanwhile Hazels says the most generic things ever in response. The story’s messaging makes it absurdly obvious how you’re supposed to feel about every single interaction in the game, all based on Hazel’s monologue. You’re not supposed to think at all. The game just spells it out for you. And, of course, the underlying theme or meaning of the game is dealing with trauma. All this trauma, over and over again.”

What do you make of the game failing to hit 1500 concurrent players on Steam?

NEXT: NintendoSwitch2 Subreddit Mod Warns Users To Not Encourage Violent Actions And Assassination In Response To Tariffs