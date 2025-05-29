Sydney Sweeney is the latest celebrity to attempt to exploit the degenerate fetish market that has cropped up over recent years. The actress has teamed with Dr. Squatch to sell soap with droplets of her bathwater in it.

Sweeney’s new soap follows in the wake of other celebrities attempting to sell degenerate fetish products such as Erykah Badu’s incense, Gwyneth Paltrow’s candle, and Belle Delphine’s bath water

Sweeney revealed the new degenerate brand deal with Dr. Squatch in an interview with GQ where she shared that the company took droplets from a bath she took while doing a photo shoot and infused it into the new soap.

She said, “When we were at the [Dr. Squatch] shoot, they had a tub for me. And I actually got in there and I took some soap, and we had a nice little bath and they took the water. So it's my real bath water. I wanted to have it lean towards my home roots, so there's this really outdoorsy scent of, like, pine and earthy moss and fir. So it smells super manly. But then there's some city bath water mixed in.”

The Madame Web actress went on to reveal that selling her bathwater is somehow wresting back power for her and her image, “Yeah, of course. It’s funny, and there's a lot of different plays that are in motion at that time. My hope is that it just gets guys to think about taking care of themselves and cleaning themselves with some healthy products.”

Sweeney did go on to claim that she uses the soap herself despite it clearly being targeted at men, “I make sure that every brand that I become a part of, I organically and authentically use. It's super important to me to make sure that whenever I'm saying, hey guys, I really, really love this product, or, hey, I really use this that, I actually am. I'm a consumer just like everybody else. If it doesn't actually work for the person and they're just saying it, it doesn't benefit any of us.”

Finally, she said she was not inspired by other celebrities selling their own degenerate fetish products such as Erykah Badu selling an incense supposed to smell like her privates. “No, but I would like to say yes, because that's the coolest thing ever,” said Sweeney.

Numerous people have made it clear they are embarrassed by this move and will no longer be using Dr. Squatch.

Adam Broin wrote, “This promotion by Dr. Squatch has made me decide to stop using their soap. Any good soap recommendations?”

Blue Collar Executive also wrote, “As much as I like the pine tar soap, I will never buy this Simp soap brand ever ever again.”

BigCheeseTX wrote, “this makes me embarrassed to be known as the Dr Squatch guy amongst my friends. Over the years I've talked 3 friends into getting Dr Squatch subscriptions and we all think this is creepy af. Simp soap shouldn't exist and you should fire whomever came up with this awful idea.”

SteubenThursday posted, “So I gotta find a new soap brand bc I'm sure as hell not using Dr. Squatch anymore…”

AvoidinBabylon added, “Same.”

Tridentine Brewing described it as “Soap made for gooners.”

What do you make of Sweeney trying to exploit this degenerate fetish market?

