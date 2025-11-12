There’s an influencer campaign going on to brand Ghost of Yotei as a failure. While we definitely don’t endorse the game and view it as a woke replacement of its predecessor, all indicators are that it’s a sales success for Sony much like the first game, and so the influencer campaign appears to be people going for clicks over substance. But that’s why we’re here and why it’s so important to keep Fandom Pulse going.

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.